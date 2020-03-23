Brian Hoyer will compete for Patriots' starting QB job, agent says

The man who was switched places with Jimmy Garoppolo now has a chance to succeed Tom Brady.

Brian Hoyer agreed to a one-year contract with the New England Patriots on Sunday, his agent, Joel Linta, told Pro Football Talk. That will come with $2 million guaranteed and a chance to compete for the Patriots' now-vacant starting quarterback job.

Linta said that was enough for Hoyer to turn down more money elsewhere.

Replacing a probable Hall of Famer is an unenviable task, but Hoyer's last extended look as a starter won't inspire much confidence. The 49ers signed Hoyer in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's first offseason as coach and general manager, and he started the first six games in 2017.

San Francisco didn't win any of those games, while Hoyer completed just over 58 percent of his passes and threw for 1,245 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Hoyer ultimately was released on Halloween 2017, a day after the 49ers acquired Garoppolo in a trade. The San Diego State product signed with the Patriots a day later.

Hoyer, it's worth noting, succeeded Colin Kaepernick as the 49ers' starter in 2017 -- a year after Kaepernick's protest of racial inequality and police brutality -- when Shanahan and Lynch deemed the QB wasn't a fit for his offense going into the season. Kaepernick opted out of his contract going into the 2017 offseason and hasn't been signed since.

The 2017 49ers won't be confused with the 2019 iteration that is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, but even Brady (as a 42-year-old) struggled with a lack of offensive weapons in New England last season. Hoyer hasn't proven to be greater than the sum of the offensive parts around him in his 11-year NFL career, but this will be his third stint with the Patriots.

New England's QB competition between Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler will be the greatest test of Bill Belichick's "Patriot Way" since his tenure in Foxboro began two decades ago. There still is time in the offseason for the Patriots to bring in another quarterback, but the coronavirus-forced pause on physicals seems to have cooled the market for players with an injury history, such as Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton.

Hoyer's Patriots will be better than his 49ers. He'll also be three years older, and his most recent extensive experience surely won't make him the frontrunner to replace Brady.

