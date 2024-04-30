Brian Hoyer believes Drake Maye was safe pick for Patriots

The dissection of the New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s talents has begun. The NFL draft concluded on Saturday, and now it’s time for the rookie class to begin to make a statement.

The offensive unit has been completely rebuilt. A new quarterback, two new wide receivers, two offensive linemen and a tight end make up a new-look unit following the draft.

As expected, there are some questions about Maye’s ability. Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer reacted to the pick and claimed he understood why New England picked the former North Carolina quarterback. He pinpointed the quarterback’s upside as a reason why he was a smart selection.

“It’s a safe pick, because it’s a new era. The fan base wants a quarterback, and they draft the one who has the most upside,” said Hoyer, via NBC Sports Boston. “I think that’s what it is. You’re drafting Drake Maye for his upside. You’re not drafting him for really what he did in college. I think you’re kind of hitting that on the head. He is inconsistent. His footwork is off. All of those things. But the things that he flashes, that’s what you’re drafting.”

There is no doubt that Maye is going to be a project, especially as a rookie. Nevertheless, New England did a solid job of surrounding him with offensive talent in the draft, which should make his development process a little bit easier.

The work he does between now and the start of training camp especially will play a big factor in his development.

