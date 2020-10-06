Nothing is going the Patriots’ way. Yet, they trail the defending Super Bowl champions only 6-3 at halftime.

They should, at minimum, be tied.

The Patriots, out of timeouts, decided to run one more play on third-and-nine at the Kansas City 13 with eight seconds remaining. Brian Hoyer took a sack with Frank Clark tackling him for a 13-yard loss that ended the half.

The Patriots, of course, began the night without starting quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Then, Devin McCourty dropped an interception that hit him in the hands on the Chiefs’ first drive.

Referee Tony Corrente and his crew blew a call and a livid Bill Belichick didn’t challenge it. Corrente did not provide an explanation, but it appears he ruled a sack by Chase Winovich on Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, though, was not down and either fumbled or had the ball intercepted by Shilique Calhoun.

The Chiefs punted.

Harrison Butker has kicked field goals of 23 and 39 yards, and Nick Folk has a 43-yarder.

Mahomes is 11-of-17 for 137 yards, and Hoyer is 10-of-16 for 73 yards and an interception.

The Chiefs have gone without a touchdown in the opening half for only the third time in the Mahomes era — a Week Six loss to the Patriots in 2018 and the 2018 AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots.

Brian Hoyer’s bad decision costs Patriots on last play of half as Chiefs lead 6-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk