Brian Holiday tosses complete game in Cowboys' regional win over Gators

Jun. 1—Brian Holiday received a warranted standing ovation Saturday night from the crowd at O'Brate Stadium.

He fired a 10-strikeout complete game on 131 pitches to lift Oklahoma State over Florida, 7-1.

"It goes without saying that he was pretty sensational," OSU coach Josh Holliday said. "He's just a real special competitor — one of the best I've ever seen in any competitive, athletic contest I've been a part of."

Pitcher Jac Caglianone accounted for the lone run against Holiday as he clocked a dead center home run in the ninth inning.

Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said Holiday had one of the most impressive starts he had seen in along time.

"He was 0-2, 1-2 the entire night. He landed his breaking ball when he needed to. He's obviously extremely competitive," he said. "The way he went through the last inning after he gave up the home run to Jac, he reached back for the same fastball that he had in the first."

Holiday benefitted from home runs by Nolan Schubart (twice), Carson Benge, Zach Ehrhard and Aidan Meola. Meola's first at-bat of the game would have been the Cowboys' third home run in a row in the first inning, but the replay center determined a fan interfered with a ball that would've bounced off the outfield wall.

It was the most home runs Caglianone, one of college's baseball's best players, has allowed in a game.

"I hope you understand what you're witnessing with what he's doing right now," Holliday said of Schubart. "You can watch baseball for a long time, and you won't see a kid doing what he's doing."

The two teams may meet again Sunday in the decisive Regional final at 6 p.m. Florida will face Nebraska at 1 p.m.in a rematch of the Gators' 5-2 win over the Huskers. O'Sullivan expects a similar game, and the winner will play OSU.

"The other two teams can battle it out in the morning, and we'll be ready to play," Holliday said.