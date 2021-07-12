Brian Hirthler wins Firecracker 40, Jeff Strunk modified feature at Grandview Speedway

Jul. 11—Brian Hirthler grabbed the lead on the 30th lap Saturday night and went on to win the rain-delayed Firecracker 40 sportsman race at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville.

Jeff Strunk, who has struggled much of the season, earned the victory in the regularly scheduled 30-lap modified feature. It was the first win of the season for Strunk, a 10-time track champion who has 76 wins at Grandview.

In the Firecracker 40, Adrianna Delliponti, the first female driver in the division, took the early lead from the pole position after winning a qualifying heat. Ryan Lilick grabbed the lead from Delliponti on a 17th-lap restart and started to build a comfortable lead.

Lilick held the lead on a 27th-lap restart with Hirthler moving into second. Lilick nearly hit a wall on the fourth turn on the 30th lap and Hirthler took advantage to gain the lead.

A stopped car on the next-to-last lap set up a one-lap dash to the finish line. Hirthler pulled away for his 10th career victory and was followed by Lilick, Jesse Landis, Dylan Hoch and Jimmy Leiby. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Smith, Cole Stangle, Kenny Gilmore, Parker Guldin and Mike Laise.

In the modified feature, Strunk took the lead on the 22nd lap to end his struggles for the 2021 season. He stayed in front the rest of the way with Brett Kressley finishing second, followed by Kevin Hirthler, Craig Von Dohren and Jared Umbenhauer.

Rounding out the top 10 were Timmy Buckwalter, Danny Bouc, Craig Whitmoyer, Duane Howard and Jack Butler.