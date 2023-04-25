Brian Gutekunst: 'We're really excited on where Jordan can go'

Lynch confirmed Lance is available, but denied the team is actively shopping him.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
Franco and the Rays had themselves a day.
In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
Jalen Hurts did not get a fully guaranteed deal like Deshaun Watson.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Longtime NBA reporter, columnist & ESPN personality J.A. Adande, who is now the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Vince Goodwill for a fun conversation that covers parts of the NBA Playoffs but also veers into the philosophy of the game itself.
Michael Jordan visited Talladega, and almost made it to victory lane.
Will Anderson Jr. and Tyree Wilson are the top two defensive players in this year's class.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger go through the latest rule changes and proposals that will be impacting college football soon.
Looking for an edge to start the fantasy baseball week? Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and fade to help set your lineup.
After his veteran, smooth performance in a seventh-round KO of Ryan Garcia on Saturday, Davis proved himself worthy of a slot in the Top 10.
The Grizzlies are in need of a win in Game 4.
The NFL Draft has a lot of intrigue starting with the second pick.
Green came off the bench for Game 4 and almost immediately got into it with De'Aaron Fox.