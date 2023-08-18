Brian Gutekunst: We're not trading David Bakhtiari

If you're looking for veteran help at offensive tackle, you shouldn't call the Green Bay Packers about David Bakhtiari.

That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Friday. There's been chatter about the Jets discussing a possible run at trading for Aaron Rodgers' former blindside protector amid their own struggle to find a healthy and capable starting offensive line, but Gutekunst said at a press conference that neither the Jets nor anyone else will be prying Bakhtiari from the Packers' clutches.

"First of all, we’re not going to trade David. So just get that out of the way," Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Bakhtiari has dealt with knee injuries over the last couple of seasons, but Gutekunst said the veteran is in "a good place" as he heads toward his first season providing protection for Jordan Love.