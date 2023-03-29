Brian Gutekunst tried to reach Aaron Rodgers 'many times' but failed

Packers GM tried to reach Aaron Rodgers 'many times' but failed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Was Adam Schefter the only person Aaron Rodgers texted "Lose this number" to? Or was Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst also on the list?

Brian Gutekunst told the media he tried reaching out to Rodgers this offseason to discuss his potential fit on the team for next season. Rodgers never picked up the phone, despite Gutekunst's attempts to reach him "many times."

“Our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way — I think at that point … I had to do my job," Gutekunst said.

At this point, the only thing keeping Rodgers from becoming a New York Jet is the trade compensation. The Jets and Packers have not yet agreed on a trade package.

But recent reports indicate the Jets' first-round pick isn't a necessity in the deal.

The writing has been on the wall this entire offseason. Rodgers doesn't want to remain a Packer and the Packers are ready to move forward with Jordan Love.

President Mark Murphy said it before. Now, Gutekunst is regurgitating the same thinking. In his eyes, it seems like the mood shifted when Rodgers never picked up the phone.

"I think I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into [the team going forward]," he noted. "Those never transpired. There came a time when we had to make some decisions.

"So we went through his representatives to kind of talk about where we were going with our team, and at that point, they informed us he would like to be traded to the Jets."

