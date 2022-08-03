Brian Gutekunst sees a more confident Jordan Love

Packers quarterback Jordan Love impressed observers at the team’s training camp practice on Tuesday, but he downplayed attempts to say that it was his best practice of the summer.

Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com, that he thought he “made a couple of good throws” under pressure during the session before saying he didn’t think it was his best. He did add that being able to trust that he can make plays while on the move “does show growth” over his first two seasons in the league.

Others are noting that growth as well. General Manager Brian Gutekunst shared his view that Love has a higher belief in himself when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“He’s in Year 3 . . . I think you’re seeing a more confident guy [who can say], ‘I know what’s going to happen before it happens,'” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

With Aaron Rodgers signing a new contract this offseason, there’s no path to the starting job for Love in Green Bay at the moment. If that confidence pays off in strong play during the preseason, someone else might be inspired to make a play for the 2020 first-round pick.

