Brian Gutekunst sees Allen Lazard as a “valuable receiver”

The Packers initially considered moving Allen Lazard to tight end. It took only one season for Lazard to prove to the Packers he’s a pretty darn good receiver.

Lazard, who entered last season with one career catch for 7 yards, made 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

“”I think what he’s proven over the past year is that he’s a pretty valuable receiver, so I wouldn’t expect him to move [to tight end],” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Gutekunst stopped short of saying Lazard separated himself from other receivers not named Davante Adams, but Lazard has found a role with the team.

“Allen did the things you need to do at the right times, third downs, big games,” Gutekunst said. “Not everybody is built for that, and I thought he did a really good job at the end of the year.”

The Packers hope they have drafted their future tight end in Jace Sternberger. Sternberger missed most of his rookie season with injury but caught his first career touchdown pass in the NFC Championship Game.

“I think Jace, in time, has a chance to be the kind of guy that can be a mismatch for us,” Gutekunst said. “He has some dynamic ability.”