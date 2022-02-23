It seemed a foregone conclusion that Za'Darius Smith would move on from Green Bay this offseason, and chances are, he still will. But General Manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t ruling out Smith remaining with the Packers in 2022.

Gutekunst said Smith “could be” part of the team’s future, but concedes Smith would have to lower his “pretty high” cap number for that to happen, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. That would take some voidable years, along with Smith’s willingness.

Smith is scheduled to enter the final year of a four-year, $66 million deal that carries a $27.7 million cap hit. The Packers, who need all the cap room they can get, would gain $15.75 million with his release.

Smith, 29, made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with 13.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits and again in 2020 with 12.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits. But Smith made it known he wasn’t happy with his contract last offseason and then was upset when he wasn’t voted captain.

He played only one regular-season game in 2021 because of a lingering back injury, seeing action on only 18 snaps. Smith returned for the postseason and made a sack in his 19 snaps against the 49ers.

It seems most likely the Packers will cut him, making him a free agent next month.

Brian Gutekunst says Za’Darius Smith “could be” part of 2022 Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk