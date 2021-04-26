Brian Gutekunst says Aaron Rodgers will be Packers QB for ‘foreseeable future’

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst committed to the long-term future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, stating the 2020 NFL MVP will be the team’s quarterback for the “foreseeable future.”

“Aaron is our guy,” Gutekunst said during his pre-draft press conference Monday. “He is going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future.”

Rodgers, 37, threw 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions during a third MVP season. Jordan Love, the team’s first-round pick, was inactive as the third quarterback for every game as a rookie.

Gutekunst said the Packers are still working through options with Rodgers’ contract and confirmed the team will need to do work on several contracts, including Rodgers’ deal, before the start of the 2021 season.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season. His cap number sits at an NFL-high $37.2 million in 2021 and rises to over $39 million in 2022.

The Packers could lower his cap number with a long-term extension or a simple restructure, pushing money to future years. Any alteration to his contract would suggest Rodgers will be the Packers quarterback well past the 2021 season.

