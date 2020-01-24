Brian Gutekunst “really excited” about Year Two of Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur

Among the topics that came up during Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s press conference on Friday was the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers’ transition to the offense put in place by head coach Matt LaFleur was closely watched all season and Gutekunst said he thought the veteran had a “really, really good year” in the new system. He also said he thinks Rodgers is still playing at an elite level and carried the team at times, which has him looking forward to seeing what next season brings.

“I’m really excited to see what he can do in Year Two,” Gutekunst said. “I know Matt talks a lot about what Matt Ryan did in Year Two, the comparatives there. I’m really excited to see where him and the offense can go.”

Gutekunst is referring to Ryan’s 2016 season, which was his second playing under LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. Ryan won the MVP that year and the Falcons won the NFC, so it’s easy to understand why that would be an ideal scenario for the Packers in 2020.

Gutekunst also looked beyond 2020 during the press conference when he was asked about taking a quarterback in the draft. He said he was “raised by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson,” so he can’t rule out taking a prospect at some point this April.