Brian Gutekunst: It would have been nice to have had those conversations with Aaron Rodgers

For everything Aaron Rodgers did for the Packers, and everything he meant to the team’s fans, it doesn’t seem right for it to end like this. The four-time MVP leaves Green Bay for the Jets without even a proper good-bye.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst revealed at the owners’ meetings last month that he had not been able to reach the quarterback. Rodgers still has not returned Gutekunst’s phone calls.

Instead, Gutekunst communicated with Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn, as the relationship between the team and the quarterback dissolved.

“I have so much respect for Aaron, not only the person but the player that he is,” Gutekunst said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “There’s so much gratitude in what he’s done for this organization. Again, it would’ve been nice to have those conversations, but at the same time, over the last few years, I kind of understood that they may not happen. So it’s different. It’ll probably hit me a little bit at some other juncture when I don’t have a lot on my plate.

“I know this: He’ll always be a Packer. He’ll be one of the best who have ever done it around here. I have a lot of respect how he went about it and he’ll be missed. There’s no doubt about it. Players like that don’t come around very often, but at the same time, we’re really excited where we’re headed and what we’re moving to do and wish him nothing but the best.”

Rodgers’ departure for New York clears the way for the Jordan Love era to begin in Green Bay. The Packers can only hope that it goes as well for them as the trade of Brett Favre to the Jets did in clearing the way for Rodgers to take over in 2008.

