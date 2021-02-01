Brian Gutekunst: We would love to have Aaron Jones back

Running back Aaron Jones has been a major contributor to Green Bay’s offense over the last few years, particularly since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach.

Jones has rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, recording 1,459 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns in 2020.

He’s now a pending free agent, having completed his fourth season. But he might not be done in Green Bay.

“We would love to have Aaron back. I think he’s such an important part of our offense this year, he’s a dynamic player. He’s absolutely everything we want in a professional football player,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “So we’d certainly like to bring him back.”

Jones has rushed for 3,364 yards and 37 touchdowns from 2017-2020. He’s also caught 131 passes for 1,057 yards with six TDs.

