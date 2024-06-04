Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love: We all want contract done before training camp

Packers quarterback Jordan Love signed a short-term contract extension with the team before the 2023 season and the expectation this offseason has been that he'll sign a longer one after going to the divisional round of the playoffs in his first full season as a starter.

Love said in May that he didn't know if he would play out the year under his current deal, but he has been taking part in the team's offseason program as talks about a new deal continue to take place. On Tuesday, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst made an appearance on 97.3 The Game to discuss where things stand in those discussions.

Gutekunst didn't specify how close the two sides might be right now, but he said everyone is on the same page when it comes to when they'd like to get things finalized.

“We’re in those conversations right now,” Gutekunst said. “I think the nice part about this is none of these things are easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this thing done before training camp, for sure, and both parties want to get a contract extension done. I think that stability at that position really allows you to have some security with the way we build our team. We're looking forward to getting that done, but it never goes fast.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently agreed to a big extension while others like Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Dak Prescott have joined Love in waiting for a contract to come together. The period between offseason workouts and training camp is often a time when such deals get done, so there will be several spots to watch once teams hit their summer hiatus.