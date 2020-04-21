Brian Gutekunst intends to be active with trades through draft

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t going to be averse to making trades in this week’s NFL Draft.

While the remote nature of this year’s draft is going to present some unique circumstances, Gutekunst doesn’t believe it will impede his efforts to move around the draft board should the opportunity arise.

“I don’t think there’s going to be too much of an issue, certainly not from our end,” Gutekunst said, via Steve Megargee of the Associated Press.

The Packers currently hold the 30th pick in the opening round of Thursday night. It would be a lengthy wait on Thursday night to make their first addition of the draft should they stay and make the selection as scheduled. However, Gutekunst stated his intent to move accordingly to find the right the right positioning in the draft to maximize their selections.

“That’s a long wait, and a lot of really good players will come off the board,” he said, via the team’s website.. “We’ll be prepared to move up if we need to be and we’ll be prepared to move back if that’s what’s best for us.

“I think we’ll be able to be as aggressive as we need to be. I like to move around. I think it’s a very good draft. I’d like to move around and get to the areas of the draft I think are strong.”

The Packers have 10 selections in the upcoming draft, but seven of those are day three selections and five are slated for the final two rounds.

