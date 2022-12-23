Brian Gutekunst: Elgton Jenkins has earned everything that’s come to him

The Packers announced the four-year extension for guard Elglton Jenkins on Friday, making official what was reported earlier in the day.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, head coach Matt LaFleur said in his press conference, “It’s a great day for us, a great day for Elgton. Obviously he’s earned it. He’s done it the right away.”

General Manager Brian Gutekunst added more in a statement released by the team.

“We are very excited to be able to come to an agreement that keeps Elgton with the Packers,” Gutekunst said. “Since the moment he walked into the building, Elgton has been a core member of this franchise while displaying an uncommon versatility, unselfishness and toughness. He’s a tremendous leader and teammate and he has earned everything that has come to him.”

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Jenkins has appeared in 52 games with 50 starts over his first four years. He’s started 12 games in 2022 for Green Bay.

