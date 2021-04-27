Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari tore his ACL during a late-December practice, keeping him out of Green Bay’s postseason run.

Based on the usual recovery time for the injury, Bakhtiari’s status for Week 1 is in doubt. But General Manager Brian Gutekunst had a positive outlook on the offensive lineman’s status.

“I haven’t seen Dave in three weeks to a month, but all the reports are fantastic, and when he left here he was way ahead of schedule,” Gutekunst said Monday, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We have a lot of confidence in David and the way he takes care of his body, the way he works, how important it is to him, what a professional he is, that he’s going to be on target with all that stuff.”

Gutekunst added “nothing would shock me” when addressing whether or not Bakhtiari would be ready for the start of the season.

“He’s a unique individual,” Gutekunst said. “He’s different than most with how he attacks things, his mentality.”

Bakhtiari has received a four-year contract extension last November, putting him under contract through 2024. A former fourth-round pick, he’s started 118 games for Green Bay since 2013.

Brian Gutekunst: David Bakhtiari “way ahead of schedule” in ACL rehab originally appeared on Pro Football Talk