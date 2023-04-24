The deal is not official yet, but the Packers and Jets have agreed on the terms of a trade that will send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets for the 2023 season.

News of the agreement came shortly before Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst held his pre-draft press conference and Gutekunst said he would not discuss all specifics of the deal because it has not been finalized, but he did touch on some aspects of the deal.

The Packers will get the 13th, 42nd, and 207th picks this year along with a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps while giving up the 15th and 170th picks this year. Gutekunst said that securing assets for this year’s draft was significant to the Packers.

“Moving forward with compensation in this year’s draft was important to us,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers got that compensation and now Gutekunst will be charged with using it to surround Jordan Love with pieces that become the core of the next winning team in Green Bay.

Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers trade: Compensation in 2023 draft was important to us originally appeared on Pro Football Talk