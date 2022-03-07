Brian Griese leaving ESPN, returning to NFL as a coach

Brian Griese is leaving ESPN to become the San Francisco 49ers’ new quarterbacks coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Griese has worked for the Worldwide Leader in Sports since 2009, primarily covering college football. Two years ago, he became a color commentator for “Monday Night Football” on ESPN. Griese also spent time calling Denver Broncos preseason games for KUSA-TV.

The former quarterback played college football at Michigan before being selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft. After John Elway retired, Griese started 51 games in Denver, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2000.

The Broncos released Griese in 2002 and he went on to spend time with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 46-year-old QB-turned-commentator will now return to the NFL as a coach.

ESPN is expected to replace Griese in the broadcast booth with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman. In related TV commentator news, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is expected to join Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast team.

NFL free agency is heating up on and off the field.

