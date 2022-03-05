Brian Griese leaving ESPN for NFL assistant job

Once upon a time, a former Michigan football quarterback coached the San Francisco 49ers. While not as the head coach, another will coach in Santa Clara, but not as the head coach.

Yes, we obviously know about Jim Harbaugh and his tenure with the team by the bay, but the man who helmed the Wolverines a decade after Harbaugh is about to get his coaching start.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Wolverines QB and ESPN analyst Brian Griese is stepping down from the broadcast booth in order to coach quarterbacks with the 49ers, coaching under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese is leaving ESPN to become the Quarterbacks Coach for the 49ers, sources tell @SethWickersham and me. Griese and Kyle Shanahan have known each other for years; Griese played QB in Tampa when Shanahan was on the Bucs coaching staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2022

Griese famously went from a walk-on to leading the maize and blue to the 1997 national championship. He played several years in the NFL, most notably for the Denver Broncos, before becoming a color commentator in college football, working alongside play-by-play man Steve Levy.

