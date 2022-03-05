Brian Griese leaving ESPN for NFL assistant job

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Griese
    Brian Griese
    American football player
  • Kyle Shanahan
    Kyle Shanahan
    American football player and coach
  • Jim Harbaugh
    Jim Harbaugh
    American football player and coach

Once upon a time, a former Michigan football quarterback coached the San Francisco 49ers. While not as the head coach, another will coach in Santa Clara, but not as the head coach.

Yes, we obviously know about Jim Harbaugh and his tenure with the team by the bay, but the man who helmed the Wolverines a decade after Harbaugh is about to get his coaching start.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Wolverines QB and ESPN analyst Brian Griese is stepping down from the broadcast booth in order to coach quarterbacks with the 49ers, coaching under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Related

Why Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo say Michigan pass rush in good hands

Where Michigan football players are picked in Mel Kiper’s latest NFL draft update

Griese famously went from a walk-on to leading the maize and blue to the 1997 national championship. He played several years in the NFL, most notably for the Denver Broncos, before becoming a color commentator in college football, working alongside play-by-play man Steve Levy.

List

How Athlon Sports ranks the Big Ten QBs in 2022

Recommended Stories