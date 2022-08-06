Brian Griese feels for Jimmy Garoppolo, having been in a similar situation in his career

Brian Griese is the quarterbacks coach of the 49ers, but he has had little interaction with one of his quarterbacks. Griese has left the communication with Jimmy Garoppolo up to Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.

Garoppolo, whom the 49ers will move on from at some point soon, is working out at the team’s training complex in Santa Clara. But he is not interacting with the team as he waits for a trade or his release.

“I know what he’s meant to this organization, to this locker room, to this area, to the Bay Area,” Griese said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “So I hope this is resolved as soon as possible and he finds a place that works for him. I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Griese spent 11 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL, making 83 starts in an 11-year career playing for four teams. He can relate to Garoppolo.

The Broncos cut Griese in June 2003 after signing Jake Plummer earlier in the offseason and failing to work out a trade for Griese. He ended up signing with the Dolphins.

“I was in a situation where I knew I wasn’t going to be on a team and I was let go late in the process after June 1 for salary cap reasons,” Griese said. “I remember how hard that was. We all want to know where we’re going to play, where we’re going to be. And now this has gone on (for a while), so it’s very difficult for Jimmy. So I have a lot of empathy for the situation he’s in.”

Garoppolo’s departure will leave Trey Lance as the unquestioned QB1. The 49ers traded up to draft Lance with the third overall choice last year.

