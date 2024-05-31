Brian Green reflects on first season leading Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a season full of highs and lows for Wichita State Baseball and first-year head coach Brian Green.

“A couple of things that stood out to us as a staff and to me and my family was number one is the support in Wichita how important baseball is,” Green told KSN. “What a real baseball community it is.”

Green and the Shockers were in a transition for his first season. A lot of players from the year before leaving for the transfer portal sent Green and his staff on a search for new players.

“The first two months were pretty dicey,” said Green. “You know, it was a very, very challenging time with so many players and the portal not on the roster.”

The team played solid early on in the season, but then the month of April came around, and it looked like the Shockers were on a slippery slope to the AAC cellar after going 4-16 in the month.

Green laughed, “I mean, we saw misery.”

But then the team impressed their new head coach in how they responded to that adversity.

“That was pretty loud to me,” added Green. “If you just stay with your guys, and if the guys stay with the coaches and we all just stick together, you can come out of a lot of things.”

The Shockers went on a tear to end the season. They knocked out everyone in their way in the AAC tournament, including twice beating a top-10 ranked team in East Carolina to get to the conference championship game.

“To see that type of misery and then to play for a [AAC] championship and be tied in the ninth for that,” explained Green. “There’s a lot that we learned last year and that learning part is belief and keep working.”

Now, the hope is to continue to build the team up next year, and in the transfer portal era, that isn’t as easy as it sounds. However, Green said he’s confident in getting players to stay with WSU.

“We just have a philosophy right now where if we can just establish a really positive, optimistic culture, we think we’re going to be able to just keep kids here,” added Green.

As for recruiting new players, the late-season success could pay dividends.

Green mentioned, “The biggest, loudest thing to us that stood out was if we can get that done in a couple of months, The power of Wichita State and recruiting to this place. People answer the phone when the Shockers call. That got us really excited.”

Aside from the wins on the field, Green had another goal in his first year as head coach.

“The intent of this year was the “How” part of the program, and that was the culture, and how we were going to act, and how we were going to operate,” Green explained. “You know, we’re kind of going to move into the what with a little bit more skill development stuff in the Fall. But so far, so good.”

