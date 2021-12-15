Brian Grant signs with Tennessee

Yahoo Sports

We have reached the first Saturday of bowl season and Nick Bromberg is your guide for all the action. He has a wager for each and every game this weekend. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.