Brian Gaine returns to Bills as senior personnel advisor

It didn’t take Brian Gaine long to find a new job – in familiar surroundings.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that Brian Gaine has been re-hired by the club as senior personnel advisor.

Gaine was part of Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s initial staff when he was hired by the team in 2017, at the time as vice president of player personnel.

In his new role, Gaine will work in both college and pro scouting.

Gaine was fired by the Houston Texans as general manager last month, just 18 months after he was hired. The team acknowledged that it was unusual timing; earlier this month, it was reported that the Texans won’t be hiring a GM for 2019 and will spread the duties among other members of the front office.

Fired by the Houston Texans in June, Brian Gaine re-joined the Buffalo Bills front office this week. (AP)

