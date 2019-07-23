Brian Gaine returns to Bills front office

Brian Gaine worked for the Bills before being hired as the Texans General Manager in January 2018 and he’s heading back to Buffalo now that he’s been fired from that job.

The Bills announced that they have hired Gaine as a senior personnel advisor. Gaine is expected to work on both pro and college scouting in his new position.

The Texans won the AFC South last year, but that didn’t help Gaine avoid being fired in June. The Texans have not hired a new G.M. and they are not expected to hire one until after the 2019 season at the earliest after failing to land Patriots exec Nick Caserio as Gaine’s replacement.

Gaine spent three years working in Houston before being hired as the Bills’ vice president of player personnel for the 2017 season. He also worked for the Jets, Cowboys and Dolphins before starting to shuttle between Houston and Buffalo.