Brian Flores: It wasn’t a perfect game, but winning’s all that matters

Dolphins coach Brian Flores got his first Gatorade shower after the final seconds of Sunday’s game came off the clock because the Dolphins beat the Jets 26-18 for his first victory as an NFL head coach.

After the game, Flores said that it feels good any time you get a victory and this one had to have felt particularly sweet given how ugly things have been for the Dolphins at times this season. Flores said he’s felt things coming together for the team since quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to the lineup during the Week Six loss to Washington.

“We didn’t put it all together. It wasn’t a perfect game, but we played well enough to win and that’s all that matters,” Flores said in his postgame press conference.

Flores credited his players and coaches with winning the game and added that he’s thinking about his mother, who died during the offseason.

“The person I’m thinking about is my mom,” Flores said. “She passed away in March and she’s been my good luck charm for a long time. This is the first season I’ve had in football without her. She’s the person that came to mind. So this one is for her.”

Flores, who got the game ball from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross after the game, transitioned quickly to saying that he’s already started thinking to next week’s game in Indianapolis because the NFL doesn’t allow much time to savor wins before it is time to play again.