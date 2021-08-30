Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he had no comment on reports linking the team to a pursuit of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, but the topic isn’t one that’s disappearing from the radar.

Flores said on Monday that “there’s always some form of distraction” for teams to deal with while referencing the speculation about their interest in Watson and he also spoke generally about what the team is looking for when they consider adding players to the team.

“There are a lot of things we weigh when we’re making decisions — fit on the team, overall talent, salary cap,” Flores said, via the Associated Press. “When we’re talking about a player or players, we’re always trying to do what is best for the Miami Dolphins. There are a lot of variables. We want a group that is tough, smart, competitive, loves to play and is team first. Those are the types of guys we’re looking for. We have a high standard for the people we have in the organization. We want people with high character throughout the building.”

Watson’s character has been another issue this offseason thanks to the civil lawsuits and criminal complaints alleging misconduct with masseuses that have been filed against him in recent months. Watson has denied those allegations, but their existence hangs over any trade talks that could send him somewhere else this year.

Brian Flores: We want players with high character on the Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk