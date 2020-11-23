The Dolphins never announced an injury for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after pulling him from Sunday’s loss against the Broncos and head coach Brian Flores said after the game that there wasn’t any injury to announce.

Tagovailoa was sacked six times and looked like he twisted his leg awkwardly on the last one, but Flores said in his postgame press conference that pulling Tagovailoa for Fitzpatrick was strictly a football decision. Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, that it was their “best move at that point in the game. He gave us best chance to win the game.”

Flores said that the decision he made was for Sunday’s game only and that Tagovailoa will start against the Jets in Week 12.

Tagovailoa was 11-of-20 for 83 yards and a touchdown. Fitzpatrick was 12-of-18 for 117 yards and a late interception that ended any hopes of a Miami comeback.

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t hurt, will start next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk