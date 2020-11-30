Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa taking it one day at a time

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t play in Sunday’s win over the Jets and it’s unclear if he’ll be available for the Week 13 matchup against the Bengals.

“We’ll see how it goes,” head coach Brian Flores said Monday, via the Miami Herald. “Obviously, he was limited on Friday and he’s [getting treatment], he’s rehabbing. He’ll take it one day at a time. I don’t even want to get ahead to Wednesday’s practice.”

Tagovailoa injured his thumb on a teammate’s helmet during a practice last week. Ryan Fitzpatrick started in his place, finishing with 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 20-3 win.

In five games, Tagovailoa’s completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 602 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. But he was benched in his last start against Denver after starting the game 11-of-20 passing for 85 yards.

Flores added running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are also taking things a day at a time after missing Sunday’s game with a knee and shoulder injury, respectively.

