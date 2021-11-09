Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dressed but did not start Miami’s victory over Houston on Sunday due to a fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa was able to throw on Monday, but it’s still unclear whether he or Jacoby Brissett will be the starter for Thursday’s matchup against the Ravens.

“He’s making some progress,” head coach Brian Flores said in his Tuesday press conference. “Still somewhat limited, so we’re just going to take it day-to-day and see how he is today, tomorrow, and probably take it right up to the day of the game.”

Flores noted that Tagovailoa still has some discomfort in the finger, but the swelling is down and he’s making progress. Still, the quarterback has some limitations.

“I know our training staff, our medical staff, they will do and have done everything to get him to help him, to get back as quickly as possible,” Flores said. “Tua’s doing everything to get back as quick as possible also. There’s still time here. We’re still 48 hours from the game, so there’s still time. I would say, look, if the game was tonight, it would be Jacoby. So that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Brissett finished Sunday’s game 26-of-43 passing for 244 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked four times and also lost a fumble.

The Dolphins are 1-3 in games Brissett has started this season.

In five games, Tagovailoa has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,040 yards with seven touchdowns and five picks this season.

Flores said if Tagovailoa can’t start, he’d likely have the same role as the team’s emergency backup against the ravens on Thursday.

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is making progress, but is still limited with fractured finger originally appeared on Pro Football Talk