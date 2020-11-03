Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not play particularly well on Sunday, as the Dolphins’ offense hit season lows in passing yards, total yards and first downs. But the Dolphins won anyway, thanks to stellar play by their defense and special teams.

Miami coach Brian Flores knows he can’t count on the defense and special teams to do the heavy lifting every week, and he’s optimistic that Tagovailoa will play better.

“Some good plays, some bad plays,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “A lot of things we can get fixed. First time out, some good, some bad. Hopefully we see some improvement next week.”

The Dolphins travel to Arizona on Sunday to take on a 5-2 Cardinals team, and the Dolphins will be 4.5-point underdogs. They’re going to need a better performance from Tagovailoa.

Brian Flores on Tua Tagovailoa: Hopefully we see improvement next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk