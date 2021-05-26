Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is definitely more comfortable

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Dolphins narrowly missed a playoff berth last season at 10-6 and have higher aspirations for 2021. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a big factor in whether or not Miami takes that next step.

Tagovailoa appears to have improved over the course of the offseason, drawing praise from teammates. On Wednesday, his head coach took note of that progress as the team continues its first week of OTAs.

“He’s definitely more comfortable. Has a better rapport with his teammates,” Brian Flores said, via Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve seen him … with a better understanding of how we practice. We’ve seen that from him so far.

“Hopefully, he continues to grow and improve.”

Flores also credited Tagovailoa for getting receivers together to throw before the in-person voluntary work began at the Dolphins’ facility.

Tagovailoa didn’t have a poor rookie year, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The team was 6-3 in games Tagovailoa started, though now-Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick engineered one of those wins by replacing Tagovailoa in the second half of the matchup with Las Vegas.

Still, if Miami wants to make a deep playoff run, Tagovailoa will have to make the proverbial jump from Year 1 to Year 2.

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is definitely more comfortable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Real-time updates from Dolphins OTAs, including a number of significant absences

    The Miami Dolphins held their first open practice since December on Wednesday, and here are news, notes and observations live as they come in, keeping in mind that this is a voluntary workout:

  • Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick picks things up very quickly

    Ryan Fitzpatrick has been around the block a few times. Now on his ninth team after entering the league as a seventh-round pick out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick has learned plenty of offenses in his career. As he goes into his first year with Washington, his head coach feels good about the veteran’s progress early on [more]

  • How a back-shoulder throw shows Ryan Fitzpatrick's early impact in Washington

    It goes down as one completion in May, but this throw from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Cam Sims hinted at something bigger.

  • Portland to convey No. 23 draft pick to Rockets after losing random draw

    Tuesday's result means that Houston will pick at No. 23 and No. 24 in the first round, along with a third pick in the top four or at No. 18.

  • Jakobi Meyers talks OTAs with ‘great group’ of Patriots quarterbacks

    Jakobi Meyers likes what he's seeing from all the Patriots' quarterbacks.

  • Google gets the go-ahead to build a mega-campus in San Jose with 4,000 homes, office space, and shops

    San Jose city council approved Google's plans for an 80-acre mega-campus in the city, offering 7.3 million square feet of office space.

  • Behind the scenes look in Dolphins’ draft room for each pick of 2021

    Behind the scenes look in Dolphins' draft room for each pick of 2021

  • Broward Schools expanding its summer school dramatically to help failing students catch up

    With the number of students who’ve received at least one F in the recent grading period spiking significantly, Broward County Public Schools is expanding its summer school by at least tenfold to help boost the staggering number of children who’ve fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Do you complain too much? Here’s how to break the habit and focus on gratitude instead

    On Day 2 of the challenge, get ready to work on complaining less and focusing more on what you appreciate.

  • NBA's young superstars showing their time is now in playoffs

    “The moment wasn’t too big for him,” Atlanta teammate Lou Williams said. Throw in Luka Doncic picking up where he left off last year, and the opening weekend of the playoffs may have proven that the time is now for some of the NBA’s best young guards. “The great players, in every era, that’s what they do,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

  • Bears' Justin Fields ranked poorly by Simms for mechanical issues

    Sunday Night Football's Chris Simms released part one of his annual QB rankings on Monday.

  • Maricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for audit

    Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Brady, Rodgers, Mickelson, DeChambeau in 2021 The Match

    Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in a golf extravaganza on July 6

  • Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

    The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played in a modified alternate shot format, is scheduled for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major champion on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, collected a record-extending seventh Super Bowl win in February.

  • Avs F Nazem Kadri's suspension appeal set for Thursday

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri's appeal hearing for his eight-game suspension will take place Thursday on Zoom with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The NHL Department of Player Safety issued the suspension last Friday following Kadri's illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series on May 19. The NHL Players' Association filed the appeal for Kadri on Sunday.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.

  • Fantasy football rankings for 2021 draft season: Who should you take first?

    Who should be the top fantasy pick? How many Chiefs should be the first player taken at their respective position? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.

  • Non-standard league settings you may want to consider next fantasy football season

    Andy Behrens is joined by Scott Fish, famously of the eponymous Scott Fish Bowl to discuss league settings and thorny commissioner situations on today's podcast.

  • Jon Jones says heavyweight move more difficult than expected, divisional debut delayed a year

    Ex-champion Jon Jones has encountered some road bumps and is looking at a later-than-anticipated heavyweight debut.