Brian Flores thinks Ryan Fitzpatrick’s best days are ahead of him

Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins this month to continue a career that began as a Rams seventh-round pick in 2005.

Fitzpatrick has spent time with seven teams and made 126 starts over that span, so one might assume that we’ve seen just about everything he has to offer at this point in his career. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores doesn’t think that’s the case, however.

Flores said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he thinks Fitzpatrick will hit new heights during his time in Miami.

“He’s brings leadership, he brings intelligence, he brings toughness,” Flores said. “We’ve had a couple really good talks. Obviously, I coached against him and I just think he’s a really good player. I’m looking forward to watching him play. I think his best days are ahead.”

Fitzpatrick has hit many highs and lows over the course of those 126 career starts and it seems likelier that he’ll continue to be that player than one who has been saving his best for last. Should Flores be correct, though, it would go a long way toward ending any talk about tanking once and for all.