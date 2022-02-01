Brian Flores still a candidate for two remaining head coach openings

While the NFL’s head coaching carousel continues to spin, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to be considered as a candidate for multiple jobs.

Flores was considered a finalist for the New York Giants head coach opening prior to their hiring of Brian Daboll, leaving the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints as potential landing spots for the 40-year-old.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints and Flores reportedly met Monday night at the Senior Bowl for his first interview with the team. New Orleans got a late start on their hiring process with Sean Payton announcing that he would step away just last week.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen appears to be the favorite to step up and take over the helm, but they’ve also interviewed four other coaches, including Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who could be looking to jump ship now that Tom Brady has officially retired.

As for the Texans, Flores has been considered a finalist for that job, having interviewed twice for the position. There are obvious connections there, as their general manager Nick Caserio and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby worked with Flores in New England before the coach left for Miami.

Three other candidates have also completed second interviews with the Texans including Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and former journeyman quarterback Josh McCown.

If Flores doesn’t get a job with these two teams, it won’t be long before he finds himself leading another organization.

