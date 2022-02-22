Brian Flores: Steelers job came together very fast

Brian Flores accepted a job with the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach over the weekend and the position did not come about as a result of prolonged conversations with the team.

In an interview with Bryant Gumbel of Real Sports, Flores said that it “all happened very fast” because he called Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin “to get some counsel” about his next steps last Thursday. The two men spoke again on Friday and “that conversation turned into an opportunity” with the team that Flores accepted on Friday night.

Gumbel followed up on that by asking if he thinks Tomlin threw Flores a “lifeline” as a result of the lawsuit Flores filed against the NFL and several teams alleging discriminatory hiring practices for head coaching jobs.

“I’m a very — capable coach in this league,” Flores said. “But I do feel like he saw a situation where there was — a very — experienced coach — who could help his staff, who was also a Black coach in the league. And I think — I think that — that kind speaks to what we’re talkin’ about.”

Flores’ lawsuit, which was another topic of conversation during the interview, will continue as he goes to work with the Steelers.

