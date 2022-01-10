Here is Brian Flores’ statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making.

In his three seasons with Miami, Flores was 24-25 and failed to get the team to the postseason in any of those three opportunities. There were a lot of things that could’ve been questioned during his tenure, but for the most part, it seemed like he had control of his locker room, and the players in there liked him.

Late Monday morning, Flores released his statement to ESPN.

Flores will likely begin looking for another opportunity this offseason, and it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to find one.