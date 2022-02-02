Brian Flores shares his emotions after receiving text from Bill Belichick

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made news on Tuesday after filing a class action suit against the NFL and teams claiming sham interviews and racism during the hiring process.

In the lawsuit, Flores cites text messages sent by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick that were meant to be sent to now-New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll congratulating him on the job. Belichick mistakenly sent these texts to Flores, but Flores had not even interviewed with the Giants at the time.

On Wednesday, Flores and his legal representation appeared on “CBS Mornings” where they discussed a number of issues mentioned in the lawsuit, including how he felt after the realization that he was going for a job that was allegedly already taken.

“It was a range of emotions,” Flores said. “Humiliation, disbelief, anger. I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am in football to become a head coach. Put 18 years in this league. To go on what felt like a sham interview, I was hurt.”

If what Flores is claiming is the truth, his feelings are understandable, and the Giants would certainly have some things to answer for.

