Brian Flores sees offensive line changes as potential long-term fix

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prior to Sunday’s game, media members began reporting that there would be a shake-up on the Dolphins offensive line. With Austin Jackson playing poorly at tackle over the past few games, he was moved inside to let rookie Liam Eichenberg play his traditional outside spot.

Going against Tampa Bay’s defensive front was going to be a challenge without making a change, so the decision to make the move this week was a bold one.

The big bodies up front held their own considering the matchup. Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times, but Myles Gaskin ran for five yards per carry on just five attempts.

Liam Eichenberg was even ranked as the Dolphins’ second-best player in Week 5 by Pro Football Focus.

When asked about the idea of this offensive line being the plan going forward during his Monday media availability, head coach Brian Flores confirmed that would likely be the case

“Yeah, I see this as potentially long-term,” Flores said. “I think Liam [Eichenberg] at left and Austin [Jackson] inside at guard, I think that’s something that we’ll probably stay with for the foreseeable future.”

Consistency is sometimes the most important piece on the offensive line. Having different guys move in and out while playing poorly only makes things worse.

Flores went on to talk about how the group had a good week of practice, and that they’re looking to build on that each week. The idea of “building” has been discussed often this season, so fans are probably sick of it by now, but this group actually didn’t look as bad as they could have on Sunday.

Recommended Stories

  • Chargers guard Oday Aboushi out for rest of season because of torn ACL

    Chargers guard Oday Aboushi is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in win over the Cleveland Browns.

  • Ravens activate Miles Boykin ahead of Monday night’s game

    The Ravens will have a new wide receiver available for Monday night’s game against the Colts. The team announced that Miles Boykin has been activated from injured reserve. Boykin returned to practice a couple of weeks ago after hurting his hamstring early in training camp. First-round pick Rashod Bateman was designated to return from injured [more]

  • What we learned from the Dolphins loss to the Buccaneers

    These are the takeaways from the Week 5 matchup.

  • Raiders playoff chances drop to 32 percent after second loss

    Raiders playoff chances drop to 32 percent after second loss

  • Brian Flores “concerned” about the Dolphins defense

    Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said this week that there would be no way for his defense to confuse Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady because Brady’s seen everything there is to see in football. The defense went out of its way to prove Flores right on Sunday. Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns while [more]

  • Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bucs in Week 5

    As expected, Dolphins fans weren't happy with the loss.

  • Brian Flores: Hopefully Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to go this week

    The Dolphins have lost four consecutive games since starting the season with a win over the Patriots. But it sounds like their starting quarterback may return sooner than later. During his Monday press conference, Miami head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa is making a lot of improvement and could potentially get activated [more]

  • As Dolphins and Colts struggle, Eagles could have three Top 10 picks in 2022 NFL draft

    The Eagles had an impressive come-from-behind win over the Panthers on Sunday, improving to 2-3 and proving that their season is far from over. But if the Eagles struggle the rest of the way, they already have a great consolation prize: They’re poised to own the top of the 2022 NFL draft. Thanks to wise [more]

  • An update on Tagovailoa’s injury and status. And news on Dolphins’ offensive line plan

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw Monday and remains on track to practice this week and play Sunday against Jacksonville in London, presuming his fractured ribs continue to improve and don’t limit his ability to throw.

  • Losers of 4 straight, Dolphins seeing bad come in bunches

    The bad comes in bunches for the Miami Dolphins. At some point in each of the past four games, there has been a stretch where the Dolphins have given up at least 20 unanswered points. Not surprisingly, they’ve lost all four, including Sunday’s 45-17 debacle at Tampa Bay that sent Miami three games behind Buffalo in the AFC East race.

  • NFL rookie QB rankings: Trey Lance's first start had good, bad moments

    Trey Lance's first NFL start had positives and negatives, but where does that leave the 49ers signal-caller in the weekly rookie QB rankings? Still trailing a number of his contemporaries.

  • PHT’s 2021-22 NHL Pacific Division predictions

    Here’s how the PHT staff see the very competitive Pacific Division finishing up.

  • PHT’s 2021-22 NHL Metropolitan Division predictions

    Here’s how the PHT staff see the Metropolitan Division finishing up this season.

  • Robert Saleh compares Zach Wilson and Josh Allen's rookie years: 'It's going to start clicking' | Jets News Conference

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh discusses the Jets loss to the Falcons in London as well as if he thinks they need to simplify the playbook for QB Zach Wilson. Saleh says he believes Zach is just missing throws because he's getting used to the speed of the NFL and that Bills QB Josh Allen had a similar start to his career before he broke out. Saleh knows things will start clicking for Wilson.

  • Taiwan leader says it won't be forced to bow to China

    Fighter jets paraded across Taiwan's skies on Sunday (October 10) marking the island's National Day. Addressing a rally outside the presidential office in Taipei, leader Tsai Ing-wen continued to rebuff comments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who said he wanted to see a 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan. "We will continue to bolster our national defence and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us, a path that offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan."China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory with the island facing growing military and political pressure to accept Beijing's rule.That includes repeated Chinese air force missions in Taiwan's airspace, which Tsai says has seriously affected national security and aviation safety.China's activities there have been condemned internationally. Tsai's speech comes a day after Xi vowed to realise China's reunification with Taiwan.Although he didn't directly mention the use of force, his comments drew an angry backlash from Taipei.Tsai said only Taiwan's people can decide the future."We will not act rashly, but there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people will bow to pressure."Though Taiwan has repeatedly called for talks with Beijing, it refuses to deal with her and instead has branded her a separatist. She warned her people on Sunday, "We do not have the privilege of letting down our guard."

  • PHT’s 2021-22 NHL Central Division predictions

    Here’s how the PHT staff see the very competitive Central Division finishing up.

  • Colts vs. Ravens: 5 things to know in Week 5

    Here are five things to know in the Week 5 matchup between the Colts and Ravens.

  • Miami allows 558 yards to Brady and Bucs in 45-17 loss

    Miami's defense had no answers for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defending Super Bowl champions amassed 558 yards and put together six drives of 70-plus yards in a 45-17 rout of the Dolphins on Sunday. “I’m concerned,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of his defense, which allowed points on seven of Tampa Bay's 10 possessions.

  • Eagles release Travis Fulgham in flurry of practice squad moves

    The Eagles made a flurry of practice squad transactions on Monday, including the release of Travis Fulgham. By Dave Zangaro

  • Andy Murray: Emma Raducanu's early exit at Indian Wells was just 'a little bump' - she will bounce back

    Emma Raducanu’s early exit from the BNP Paribas Open was just “a little bump” in the road, according to Andy Murray, who emphasised that we cannot expect a fairytale from her every week.