Brian Flores says he expects Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. Jets in Week 11

The Miami Dolphins may be getting their starting quarterback back for the foreseeable future.

During his Monday media availability, head coach Brian Flores said that he expects Tua Tagovailoa to start their Week 11 matchup with the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa suffered an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand against Buffalo which caused him to miss the following week against Houston and the first half of Thursday’s game against Baltimore. However, when the 23-year-old took the field, he didn’t seem to be too hampered, as he led his team on a couple of scoring drives in the second half and a win.

Jacoby Brissett got the start each of the last two weeks, but he went down in the third quarter with a knee injury. After going into the medical tent and testing out the injury, he appeared ready to return, but Flores opted to let Tagovailoa enter.

The Jets are at the bottom of the AFC, but they’ve won two games this year against good teams including the Bengals and the Titans, so they can’t be taken too lightly. Miami is looking to make it three straight wins on Sunday, and having their starter would be beneficial for that plan.