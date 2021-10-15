Brian Flores says the Dolphins plan to start Tua Tagovailoa vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week after missing the last three games stemming from a rib injury he suffered in Week 2 vs. Buffalo.

That meant that the Dolphins had 21 days to make a decision to activate the quarterback or not.

During his Friday media availability in London, coach Brian Flores announced that the team plans to start Tagovailoa on Sunday against Jacksonville as long as everything goes well at practice.

Tagovailoa has been practicing all week, and his teammates and coaches have been saying he’s throwing the ball well. The only question seems to be whether or not he can handle hits.

The coach also spoke about his message to his quarterback this week.

“My message is always the same to [Tagovailoa],” Flores said. “Clean operation, in and out of the huddle, be clear with the play call, and the go through his progression one play at a time. And, he has a specific progression that he goes through, and then, take the plays that are there. If there’s an opportunity for a big play try to make it. Don’t try to force anything. It’s not a one-man game. We have 53 guys on the team.”

If Miami wins this week, Tagovailoa likely won’t be the sole reason, but he could play a big part.