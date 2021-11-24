Brian Flores says C Michael Deiter will return to practice Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins haven’t had the best injury luck this season. They’ve lost multiple starters for long periods of time, including their starting center Michael Deiter who hasn’t played since Week 3.

On Wednesday, however, Brian Flores gave everyone some good news during his media availability, stating that Deiter would return to practice. This will start the 21-day period that the Dolphins have to activate the 25-year-old before he’s placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Deiter went down during practice in the week leading up to the matchup with the Colts with foot injuries and has been on injured reserve since. Greg Mancz started in his place, but Mancz suffered an ankle injury against Houston in Week 9 that landed him on injured reserve as well.

Veteran Austin Reiter has stepped up and done a serviceable job in recent weeks, but it will be nice for the Dolphins to get back their starting center.