Brian Flores praised new Patriots WR Isaiah Ford's versatility, intelligence last week

Flores praised new Patriots WR Isaiah Ford's versatility, intelligence last week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots value versatility a lot, and it sure sounds like their new wide receiver will bring plenty of that to the field on Sundays.

The Miami Dolphins dealt wideout Isaiah Ford to the Patriots before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had plenty of praise for Ford's football intelligence and versatility in comments made last week.

"(Isaiah's) smart," Flores said, per the the Dolphins website. "He knows multiple positions. He's where he's supposed to be really a majority of the time. He's dependable, he's accountable, and he's gotten open and made some plays in some critical situations."

The Patriots badly needed to upgrade their talent and depth at wide receiver before the trade deadline. Ford isn't a top-tier wideout by any means, but he does give offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels another player who can fill different roles in the passing attack.

Ford has played most of his snaps in the slot this season. The Patriots are without a reliable slot receiver with Julian Edelman on injured reserve. Edelman will miss at least the next two games. So, Ford could certainly help in the slot and give quarterback Cam Newton a dependable target in the short and intermediate areas of the field.

The 24-year-old Ford has tallied 18 receptions for 184 yards in seven games played for the Dolphins this season.