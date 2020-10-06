Brian Flores not letting other rookie QBs’ early success influence decision on Tua

The Miami Dolphins are taking their time with their decision to insert rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup. The team seems dedicated to ensure that when that decision is made, it is made at the ideal time for the offense and for Tagovailoa alike — and not just for the sake of making a change after Miami’s offense betrayed them down the stretch against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

Making that approach more agonizing for fans? The success of fellow rookie quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals). They have passed for over 300-plus yards in five of their combined seven starts thus far this season. And of the two starts that failed to surpass 300 yards, Herbert passed for 290 in a 31-point effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. That success isn’t enough to move Brian Flores off of his process for the Dolphins.

“Every situation is different. … I really don’t look at other players and I play the comparison game with players or really anyone. We’re going to do what we feel is best for the Dolphins and for the individual players – Tua or (Ryan) Fitzpatrick or Austin Jackson or Robert Hunt or whoever it happens to be,” said Flores.

“It’s all case-by-case, so we don’t look at other situations and make decisions off of what other people are doing. We’ll try to do what’s best for us and we’ll make decisions with that in mind.”

It should come to the surprise of absolutely no one that the Dolphins’ process will not be impacted by outside influences. If that were the case, Miami’s rebuilding project would have looked drastically different throughout the 2019 season. The reality is that the Dolphins are still rebuilding — so they’re going to take their time with such a significant decision.