Brian Flores has no regrets on blitz that allowed Steelers touchdown

For the first time all year, the Dolphins appeared to be in control of a game on Monday night. Until one costly call late in the first half.

With Miami leading 14-3 and the Steelers facing third-and-20, Dolphins coach Brian Flores called for an eight-man pass rush, with only three dropping into coverage. That left Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson wide open, and the result was a touchdown pass. After the game, Flores stood by his call.

“I don’t have any regrets on the call,” Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Wanted to be aggressive. We can second-guess a lot of calls. I’m not going to second-guess that one.”

Flores won’t second-guess that one, but others will. If the Dolphins finish the season 0-16, which looks increasingly likely, that play may be remembered as the one that turned the tide in the game the Dolphins had the best chance to win.