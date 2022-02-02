Brian Flores' NFL lawsuit cites Cardinals' Steve Wilks, Kliff Kingsbury 'double standard'

The Arizona Cardinals received a lot of criticism when they hired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach in 2019.

Criticism for the hire has now found its way into a proposed class-action lawsuit against the NFL.

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores called out the Cardinals for the hiring of Kingsbury and the dismissal of coach Steve Wilks in his lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by NFL teams in hiring practices.

The lawsuit says that there was a "double standard" in the NFL in the treatment of Wilks, who was fired after one season in Arizona.

From the lawsuit: "In 2018, the Arizona Cardinals hired Steve Wilks, a longtime NFL coach for several franchises. He led the team to a disappointing 3-13 record in his first season.

"However, it was his first season, and he was not given any time to develop the team or culture and he was stuck with numerous burdens not of his own making—he had a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen (9th pick), the team GM (Steve Keim) was suspended for five weeks following a DUI during training camp and the Cardinals had numerous injuries to key players. Mr. Keim, a white GM, kept his job, but Mr. Wilks was fired.

"The next Head Coach, Kliff Kingsbury, went 5-10 in his first year with Kyler Murray as a rookie quarterback (first pick), and he retained his job and was given time to improve."

Part of the Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit against the NFL accuses the league of operating with a "double-standard" against black coaches, using #Mizzou DC Steve Wilks' firing after just 1 year as HC of the AZ Cardinals as evidence pic.twitter.com/kYrHCldlds — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) February 1, 2022

Flores filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. In the lawsuit, Flores alleges that his interview with the New York Giants was nothing more than a move to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which now requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for all head coaching vacancies.

The Giants hired Brian Daboll as their coach and Flores included texts from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick as part of his argument that the Giants never gave him a fair shot to become their coach.

The Giants, Dolphins and Denver Broncos were also listed as defendants in the lawsuit against the NFL.

The NFL responded with a statement: “The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit."

The Giants also responded with a statement: "We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll. We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

The Arizona Cardinals had not issued a statement as of Wednesday morning.

Wilks is currently the defensive coordinator at Missouri. Kingsbury recently completed his third season as the Cardinals' coach.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores joined @GetUpESPN to discuss his decision to sue the NFL and three teams, alleging racism in hiring practices.



"We need change. ... We need to change the hearts and minds of people making those decisions." pic.twitter.com/HnlTHtZ2t5 — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2022

USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones contributed to this story.

