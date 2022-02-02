Brian Flores may have legal precedents with NFL’s long racist history, present misery

On Tuesday, Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, filed a class-action claim against the NFL in the Southern District of New York, claiming that the league is racist in its hiring practices of coaches, and claiming that Flores himself has undergone two separate interviews with two different teams — the New York Giants and Denver Broncos — in which it was clear that the interviews were merely setups for the teams to avoid going afoul of the Rooney Rule, which states that all teams must give at least one interview to a minority candidate before making a head coaching hire.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a statement. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love, and has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores has retained counsel and filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL. The details: pic.twitter.com/MRuP6O6YcA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

That’s from the lawyers Flores has retained in the complaint.

The NFL was quick to release a statement.

The Giants and Broncos also released statements refuting Flores’ claims.

Statement from the New York Giants pic.twitter.com/lq8zE3j6NB — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2022

Broncos’ statement today on Brian Flores’ lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/IFVBNhQLgq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

Proving institutional racism at a level forcing legal relief can be difficult, even in the most advantageous situations for a plaintiff. But in Flores’ case, he’s got the NFL’s history of systemic racism on his side, and that history is damning from the league’s formation in 1920 to the present day.

The banning of all Black players from 1934 through 1943.

(AP Photo)

Black players and coaches were given limited opportunities in the NFL’s early years, but as the league transformed from more of a Wild West property to a more organized group of teams and owners, it didn’t take long for systemic racism to rear its ugly head.

Though there is no official written proof, the truth is that from 1934 through 1945, the NFL decided to ban all Black players from the league — simply by refusing to sign or draft any of them. It is also well-known that this “Gentleman’s Agreement” was headed by George Preston Marshall, the then-owner of the Washington Redskins, who was so virulently racist, he refused to integrate his own team well into the 1960s, and not without the urging of Stewart L. Udall, John F. Kennedy’s Secretary of the Interior, who told Marshall that if his team remained all-white, the Redskins would not be able to use the city-owned stadium Marshall preferred.

The Los Angeles Rams were the first team to integrate, doing so in 1946,and for similar reasons — the franchise had just moved from Cleveland, and wanted to use a city-owned stadium to play. The Rams were told in no uncertain terms that an all-white Rams team would have no chance.

From Flores’ complaint:

However, the reentry of Black players into the League was not the result of introspection and a commitment to equality. Rather, when the Cleveland Rams moved to Los Angeles, the publicly funded playing venue, the Los Angeles Coliseum, forced the Rams to integrate at least one Black player in order to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision in Plessy v. Ferguson that banned segregation in places of public accommodation… …The NFL only engaged in genuine full-scale racial integration when it became economically necessary due to outrage and protests from writers and fans, the emergence of the rival and more racially progressive leagues (such as the All-America Football Conference (“AAFC”) and American Football League (“AFL”)) and the success of numerous minority athletes in college football.

The NFL's refusal to give Black quarterbacks opportunities for decades.

(Photo by Brian Masck/Getty Images)

It took far too long for Black players to get legitimate shots at pro football’s “positions of intelligence” — center, middle linebacker, safety. The most obvious position of intelligence is quarterback, and so many Black college quarterbacks — from Willie Thrower to Marlin Briscoe to James Harris to Warren Moon — found themselves having to live up to standards white quarterbacks have never seen.

That continues, in more subtle ways, to this day.

From the complaint:

It is widely known by even casual NFL fans that it took until at least the 1980s— approximately 40 years after integration—for teams to genuinely accept Black players at the quarterback position (i.e. Warren Moon and Randall Cunningham).

Colin Kaepernick's blackballing.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In February, 2019, the NFL settled collusion lawsuits brought by quarterback Colin Kaepernick and defensive back Eric Reid. Kaepernick and Reid had accused the NFL of intentionally refusing to sign either one of them based on their histories of on-field demonstrations against police brutality and other societal issues.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” was the joint statement issued by NFL Communications. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

That the NFL agreed to settle seemed to many to be a damning indictment to the league and its actions — if there was no collusion, why on earth would a multi-billion dollar organization settle with two players?

The likely answer: Discovery. The NFL didn’t want a bunch of lawyers rooting through its dirty laundry in this or any other case, and it was much easier to pay without public guilt and move on.

Reid played in the NFL through the 2019 season. Kaepernick never got another realistic NFL opportunity after the 2016 season.

From the complaint:

In an October 2017 meeting among owners, players and League executives to address racial injustice protests by players, NFL owners effectively endorsed President Trump’s opinion that a player who protests racial injustice is a “Son of a Bitch” and a stated an unwillingness to act contrary to Trump’s directives. As time went on, still no team would sign Mr. Kaepernick for any role, starter or backup, despite the fact that he clearly deserved such a role based on merit, skill and experience. While some owners gave lip service to solidarity with Black players, NFL owners still collectively refused to employ Mr. Kaepernick following his racial justice protests.

Jon Gruden's racist e-mails.

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

If we all wondered what the NFL didn’t want anybody to see during the potential discovery phase of a collusion lawsuit, that became a bit clearer when, during the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Redskins’ and Washington Football Team’s sexist practices, e-mails from former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden were made public by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times in which the ex-coach wrote racist, sexist and homophobic screeds to Bruce Allen, the Redskins’ EVP and general manager from 2010 through 2013, the team’s president and general manager from 2014 through 2016, and the team’s president from 2017 through 2019.

Gruden and Allen worked together when Gruden was the Buccaneers’ head coach from 2002 through 2008 — Allen was the team’s general manager from 2004 through 2008 — and also in Oakland; Gruden was the Raiders’ head coach from 1998 through 2001, and Allen was a team executive from 1995 through 2003.

Gruden resigned in October as a result.

Among those e-mails? One from Gruden to Allen in which Gruden said this of NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, a Black man: “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires (sic).”

“This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America,” Smith said in a subsequent statement. “You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language.”

From the complaint:

The Raiders’ hiring of Mr. Gruden occurred in close succession with the Raiders’ firing of General Manager Reggie McKenzie, one of the few Black General Managers in the League. Under Mr. McKenzie, the Raiders had the highest percentage of Black players at 82.3%, and he won the NFL Executive of the Year Award in 2016 after compiling a 12-4 record. Only two years later, Mr. McKenzie was fired and replaced by Mike Mayock, a white candidate. Under all-white leadership (Owner, General Manager and Head Coach), the percentage of Black players on the Raiders decreased every year that followed. By 2021, the percentage of Black players on the Raiders roster dropped to 67.2%. Though Mr. Gruden is no longer employed by the Raiders, it has been reported that the NFL was well aware of Mr. Gruden’s offensive emails for several months and took no action. When the news of Mr. Gruden’s racist emails finally surfaced, rather than an unequivocal rebuke and a for-cause termination, the Raiders allowed him to graciously resign and claim that it was due to his desire not to be a distraction. Mr. Gruden even had the gall to blame the NFL and Mr. Goodell, claiming that they were responsible—not him for his own actions—for his termination.

Race-norming in the NFL's concussion settlement.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The NFL knowingly ignored the effects of head trauma on its players for decades, obfuscating data that showed the effects all too clearly, and hiring Dr. Elliott Pellman to oversee the league’s Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Committee, formed in 1994. Pellman, a Guadalajara-educated rheumatologist with no expertise in head trauma who was also former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue’s personal physician.

Pellman, who became one of the worst shills imaginable, and his colleagues wrote in January 2005 that returning to play after a concussion “does not involve significant risk of a second injury either in the same game or during the season.” The group also stated repeatedly that there was “no evidence of worsening injury or chronic cumulative effects of multiple MTBIs in NFL players.”

It is not an exaggeration to state that without Pellman in charge of the committee, and with a more qualified and more independent physician at the helm, NFL players would have known the full measure of their eventual fates years before they did. The NFL’s eventual settlement with more than 4,000 former players and their families was the result of a series of lawsuits seeking to stamp the NFL with its own liability in this regard. One of the conditions of the settlement was a gag order on years of malfeasance, a huge boon for a league that would rather forget Pellman ever existed in a public relations sense.

Unbelievably (or perhaps all too believably), the NFL is still moving the goalposts in a figurative sense. Per a report by MaryClaire Dale and Michelle R. Smith of the Associated Press, the ex-players who are supposed to receive benefits from the $1 billion settlement eventually reached with the NFL are not receiving those benefits as the rate they should be, and one of the primary reasons is a repugnant practice called “race norming.”

As the AP report pointed out, “Race norming is sometimes used in medicine as a rough proxy for socioeconomic factors that can affect someone’s health. Experts in neurology said the way it’s used in the NFL settlement is too simplistic and restrictive, and has the effect of systematically discriminating against Black players.”

The NFL, in this case, has insisted on using a scale that pre-supposed that Black people have lower cognitive skills. Thus it is more difficult for Black ex-players — the majority of the players who should receive settlement benefits — to prove cognitive decline as a result of head trauma.

From the AP report:

Dr. Francis X. Conidi, a neurologist and former president of the Florida Neurologic Society, who has treated hundreds of former NFL players, wrote a critique of the settlement’s assessment program in 2018, saying it had developed a system where players would be classified with “fictional diagnostic categories” of level 1, level 1.5 and level 2 neurocognitive impairments. Only those classified as levels 1.5 or 2 would qualify for a settlement. Conidi said these categories could leave the patient confused about the cause of his symptoms and recommended that they adopt a protocol that includes a standard workup for dementia, including neuroimaging and other testing that is not currently done under the assessments. The NFL’s dementia testing evaluates a person’s function in two dozen skills that fall under five sections: complex attention/processing speed; executive functioning; language; learning and memory; and visual perception. A player must show a marked decline in at least two of them to get an award. In an example shared with The Associated Press, one player’s raw score of 19 for “letter-number sequencing” in the processing section was adjusted using “race-norming” and became 42 for whites and 46 for Blacks. The raw score of 15 for naming animals in the language section became a 35 for whites and 41 for Blacks. And the raw score of 51 for “block design” in the visual perception section became a 53 for whites but 60 for Blacks. Taking the 24 scores together, either a white or Black player would have scored low enough to reach the settlement’s 1.5-level of early dementia in “processing speed.” However, in the language section, the scores would have qualified a white man for a 2.0-level, or moderate, dementia finding — but shown no impairment for Blacks.

Overall, the scores would result in a 1.5-level dementia award for whites — but nothing for Blacks. Those awards average more than $400,000 but can reach $1.5 million for men under 45, while 2.0-level dementia yields an average payout of more than $600,000 but can reach $3 million.

From Flores’ complaint:

Perhaps worst of all, in connection with its distribution of settlement monies to retirees who suffer from traumatic brain injury, the NFL insisted on applying so-called “racenorms.” Put simply, the NFL took the position that white people simply have better baseline cognitive function than Black people. This is the very definition of racism—the assumption that someone is not as smart as another person because of the color of his or her skin. It also perhaps explains why the NFL and its Teams are so loath to hire Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers (“GMs”), just as for years the League discriminated against Black quarterbacks.

There's currently one black head coach in the NFL.

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

That would be Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other than that, crickets. None of the open positions in the 2022 hiring cycle have been filled by Black coaches, and Tomlin’s singularity is a shameful regression from 2018, when, of the eight head coaches fired either in-season or right after the regular season in the league’s “Black Monday,” five were Black, and all five of those positions were filled by white coaches.

Flores and Texans head coach David Culley were fired after the 2021 season, which left Tomlin as the Last Man Standing. The Rooney Rule, which is supposed to widen the parameters and increase the opportunity rate for coaches of color, has resulted in perfunctory performance at best, and outright fraud at worst.

From the complaint:

In the 20 years since the Rooney Rule was passed, only 15 Head Coaching positions have been filled by Black Candidates. During that time, there have been approximately 129 Head Coaching vacancies. Thus only 11% of Head Coach positions have been filled by Black candidates—in a league where 70% of players are Black. With few exceptions, the Black candidates who have obtained Head Coach positions have been on a “short leash” and lasted for extremely short periods, while white candidates have much lengthier opportunities to prove their worth. In addition, upon information and belief, in general Black coaches at all levels are paid less than similarly qualified white coaches. Indeed, not a single one of the 10 Black Head Coaches hired since 2012 still holds his Head Coach job today. In contrast, approximately 25% of white Head Coaches hired during the same time frame remain employed as a Head Coach. Moreover, since 2012, Black Head Coaches have been fired in an average of 2.5 years, whereas (accounting for Head Coaches that are expected to return next year) white Head Coaches have averaged nearly 3.5 years on the job. Put another way, white Head Coaches are afforded an entire additional year to establish themselves relative to Black Head Coaches. Moreover, since 1978, only 16 winning teams have fired their head coach (3%). Even though Black men only held a small fraction of the Head Coach positions during that time, an astounding 25% (four of the 16) of the Head Coaches fired after a winning season were Black. This statistic is even more remarkable given that there have only ever been 17 Black Head Coaches who have coached a full season, and four of them (23.5%) were fired after a winning season. In contrast, only 6.9% of white coaches were fired after a winning season (12 out of 174). Thus, Black Head Coaches are 3.5 times more likely to be fired even when successful.

It's a big story... but now what?

(Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

Flores goes into this case, however it progresses, with multiple receipts regarding the NFL’s historic and current racist actions. What it means in a larger sense is unknown. Based on his statement, Flores seems to understand that he’s likely scuttled any chance he has to coach in the NFL ever again.

If he settles, he’s more of a Colin Kaepernick, who upheld his beliefs in the face of overwhelming league opposition, secured the bag, and lived his life. Nothing at all wrong with that. The NFL should be forced to pay for its reprehensible actious, as it has before. What the NFL generally isn’t forced to do is to face the specter of guilt and legal action against without the possibility of settlement.

And that’s where Flores could make all the difference. If he proceeds with class action suit, and especially if other Black coaches join him publicly in the effort, it could result in a much-needed sea change in behavior for a league that has never done the right thing after doing the wrong thing until forced to do so by a larger power — Congress, other politicians, or the court.

If Flores takes that route, he could be more of a Curt Flood — the All-Star outfielder who took Major League Baseball all the way to the Supreme Court to fight the reserve clause — the former edict that tied every player to his team for life in a series of pernicious one-year contracts. Flood’s career was ended by the actions he took, and his life was never the same. Free agency came to Major League Baseball, and other sports, as a result of subsequent arbitration. Flood never benefited in any way from the stances he took.

If Brian Flores takes this as far as he can without settling, let’s hope for more positive results in all possible ways.

