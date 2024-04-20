Brian Flores a “master of defensive schemes” says Harrison Phillips

While the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 season didn’t go the way they or the fans would have wanted, there were some positives. Namely, the defense’s turnaround in the second year of defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.

That defensive scheme gave opposing offenses nightmares all season long, and it’s fair to say the defense carried the team through a large portion of the season. Thanks to an aggressive defense with multiple looks, the Vikings were able to stay in a number of games where the offense couldn’t stop shooting themselves in the foot.

That scheme helped a number of players flourish in 2023, including defensive lineman Harrison Phillips. Phillips had a lot of praise for his coach during a recent press conference. Check out what he had to say below:

"He's exceeded every expectation I had as a Defensive Coordinator… he's a master of defensive schemes." – DL Harrison Phillips on what the best thing Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores does. pic.twitter.com/6DF1qm9udy — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 16, 2024

Phillips, who will be entering his seventh season and third with the Vikings in 2024, has thrived under Brian Flores the past two seasons. Last season, Phillips set new career highs in sacks, solo tackles, and assists while tying his career high in QB hits with six.

The Vikings defense lost a lot of production in the NFL’s free agency period, namely in the form of star edge rusher Danielle Hunter. Phillips will be one of the players asked to fill the production void left by Hunter, but the schemes put in place by Flores should put Phillips in the best position to do so.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire