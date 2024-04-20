Brian Flores left out of NFL’s coaching carousel

Every season the coaching carousel in the NFL leaves nearly a third of the league — sometimes more — open for coordinators and position coaches to move up through the ranks. That was the case a few years ago for Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, as he made the move from linebackers coach with the New England Patriots to Miami Dolphins head coach.

After a failed stint with the Dolphins that saw much turmoil — and even a lawsuit against the team, three other teams, and the league itself — Flores found himself amongst the coordinators, first with the Pittsburgh Steelers and now with the Vikings.

After a successful turnaround of the Vikings defense that saw the unit carry Minnesota after the Kirk Cousins injury, many thought Flores would be a hot name for several openings this season. That, however, seemingly never came to fruition, as Flores never even got an interview, much less a second chance at a head coaching gig.

Brian Flores confirmed he didn't receive any head coach interview requests during this cycle. "And I don't really have control over that situation. I will say that I'm very happy where I am. It's been a great offseason. I haven't spent this much time with my family in a while…" — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 16, 2024

It may be a bit surprising that Flores was left out in the cold this coaching cycle. However, if the Vikings defense has a repeat performance of 2023, and if the quarterback situation can be more settled leading to a playoff appearance in 2024, you have to think that Flores will at least get a handful of interviews when the coaching carousel begins to spin again.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire